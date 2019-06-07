France off to dream start with dominant victory over South Korea
France got off to a perfect start in the women's World Cup as the hosts beat South Korea 4-0 in the opening game at the Parc des Princes on Friday.
Eugenie Le Sommer scores fastest tournament opener
Eugenie Le Sommer and captain Amandine Henry scored either side of a Wendie Renard double as 45,261 fans watched the one-sided encounter from the stands.
Le Sommer flicked a shot into the roof of the net after nine minutes, before Renard headed home twice in the 35th minute and in first-half stoppage time.
Henry wrapped up the scoring with five minutes remaining with a superbly curled shot that went into the far corner of the net.
Norway play Nigeria in Reims in the other Group A game on Saturday.
