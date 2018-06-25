Unbeaten Uruguay awaits round of 16 opponent after winning Group A

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani scored a goal each and Uruguay went on to defeat host Russia 3-0 on Monday in Samara, finishing undefeated in group play and handing the host nation its first loss of the World Cup.

Both teams were already assured of spots in the knockout round, but Uruguay's victory put it at the top of Group A and looking toward a match in Sochi on Saturday against the second-place finisher from Group B.

​Uruguay, which also benefited from an own-goal in the first half, had its third straight shutout of the tournament after consecutive 1-0 victories over Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

By advancing to the round of 16 with victories over Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Russia secured its best World Cup showing in the post-Soviet era.