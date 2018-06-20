Diego Costa's ricochet goal allows Spain to squeeze past Iran

Diego Costa's third goal in two matches at the World Cup has lifted Spain to a 1-0 win over a stubborn Iran side Wednesday.

The win brought Spain level on points with Portugal in Group B after Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates defeated Morocco on the same score line. Portugal and Spain drew 3-3 in their tournament opener last week. But Iran could still go through depending on the results of the final group matches.

​Costa has now scored nine goals in his last nine international starts for Spain. Only Ronaldo has more goals at the current World Cup, with four.

After a frustrating first half during which Spain could not find an edge to get past Iran well-organized defense, Costa broke the deadlock in the 54th minute after being set up by Andres Iniesta.

Iran defenders scramble to keep Spain from scoring during their Group B match on Wednesday. (AFP/Getty Images)

The powerful striker turned in the area and fired the ball, which took a deflection off Ramin Rezeian before bouncing back on the Atletico Madrid player and into the net.

Needing a goal, Iran changed strategy and it nearly paid off when Saeid Ezatolahi thought he had leveled but his goal was ruled out after the use of VAR.