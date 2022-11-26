Australia edges Tunisia to secure 1st World Cup win, revive Group D chances
Mitchell Duke scores header to give lead to Australia midway through 1st half
Australia only needed to avoid defeat to stay in the World Cup. The Socceroos did more than that in a 1-0 win over Tunisia on Saturday.
Mitchell Duke gave Australia the lead midway through the first half with a header and Australia went on to register its first win at soccer's biggest event since a victory over Serbia back in 2010.
The result means Australia still has a chance to qualify for the round of 16, despite losing 4-1 to defending champion France in their opening match.
France was playing Denmark later.
In the final round of group games on Wednesday, Tunisia plays France and Australia meets Denmark.
After a scrappy start from both sides, Australia went ahead with a play out of the back from its goalkeeper. Duke collected the goalkeeper's pass near mid-field and made a quick touch to set Craig Goodwin down the left flank and Duke then sprinted forward to nod Goodwin's deflected cross into the far corner.
Duke celebrated by making a `J' with his fingers in a tribute to his son, Jaxson, who was in the stands.
A thing of beauty from Duke to put Australia up 1-0!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/nZn5nCNEqa">pic.twitter.com/nZn5nCNEqa</a>—@TSN_Sports
The goal quieted the large contingent of red-clad Tunisia fans among the crowd of 41,823 inside Al Janoub Stadium, and sent the small pockets of Australian supporters dressed in yellow into delirium.
Tunisia impressed when it held European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw in its opener but only occasionally threatened against Australia until the Aussies sat back and defended toward the end.
There were fewer errors this time, and some timely interventions, too — none bigger than a last-gasp sliding clearance from centre back Harry Souttar to block Mohamed Dräger's dangerous shot shortly before halftime.
Tunisia is still seeking to advance from the group stage for the first time in its sixth World Cup appearance but now needs to beat France.
During the second half, Tunisia fans held aloft a large Palestinian flag with the words, "Free Palestine" printed on it.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?