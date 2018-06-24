Recap
Colombia blanks Poland in must-win clash
Radamel Falcao's first World Cup goal led Colombia to a 3-0 victory over Poland on Sunday in Kazan, Russia, and kept the team in the running for a spot in the knockout round.
Takes major step toward advancing to World Cup's knockout stage while Poles exit early
Radamel Falcao's first World Cup goal led Colombia to a 3-0 victory over Poland on Sunday and kept the team in the running for a spot in the knockout round.
Poland was eliminated.
Falcao, who missed the 2014 World Cup because of a knee injury, made it 2-0 with a 70th-minute goal.
Yerry Mina scored in the 40th and Juan Cuadrado completed the win in the 75th.
Both teams lost Group H openers and knew another loss would end their hopes of advancing.
Senegal and Japan drew 2-2 in the other group match and lead with four points each.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.