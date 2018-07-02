Brazil advances to World Cup quarter-finals

Recap
Brazil advanced to the World Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Mexico on Monday.
Neymar, Firmino score in blanking of Mexico
Neymar opened the scoring in the 51st minute and provided the last pass for Firmino's clincher in the 88th. Firmino tapped in from close range minutes after coming on as a replacement for Coutinho.
For the opener, Neymar slid toward goal and tapped in Willian's low cross from the left.
The goals made Brazil the World Cup all-time scoring leader with 228 goals, surpassing Germany with 226.
