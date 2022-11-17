Canada enters men's World Cup on a high after last-second win over Japan in final tuneup match
Lucas Cavallini scores on penalty in extra time for 2-1 victory
A Lucas Cavallini penalty kick in extra time that barely crossed the line provided Canada with an upset 2-1 win against Japan in its FIFA World Cup tuneup on Thursday.
Richie Layrea was brought down in the box by Miki Yamane in the 94th minute, setting up Cavallini for his penalty kick.
Japan goalie Shuichi Gonda got his right arm on Cavallini's floater down the middle, but the ball had just enough steam to bounce beyond the goal line.
The win in Dubai pushed Canada's record to 3-2-3 since its successful World Cup CONCACAF qualifying run concluded last March.
Japan almost snatched the lead in the 89th minute when Yamane got in behind Canada's back line and slammed a shot off the near right post.
Japan caught head coach John Herdman's side off guard with an early goal. Yuki Soma positioned himself inside Canadian defender Kamal Miller to redirect Gaku Shibabaski's pinpoint down-the-middle long ball into the box.
The clincher 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeCAN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeCAN</a><a href="https://t.co/LnyVPMHTrY">pic.twitter.com/LnyVPMHTrY</a>—@CanadaSoccerEN
