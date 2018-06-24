Harry Kane thrills with hat trick in rout of Panama
England secures spot in last 16 with game to spare at World Cup
Harry Kane scored a hat trick to help England to its most one-sided World Cup victory, a 6-1 rout of Panama on Sunday in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, that secured a place in the last 16 with a game to spare.
John Stones headed in two goals and Jesse Lingard curled in another. England's previous high for goals in a World Cup match was set in its 4-2 victory over Germany in 1966 final.
Two of Kane's goals came from the penalty spot and the third via his heel. He leads the tournament with five goals, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.
England goes into the Group G finale against Belgium level on points and with the same goal difference after conceding a late goal against Panama, which was eliminated after two matches in its World Cup debut.
