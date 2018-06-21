Recap
Jedinak's penalty kick helps Australia draw with Denmark in crucial Group C game
Australia captain Mile Jedinak slotted his second penalty at the World Cup to help Australia draw 1-1 with Denmark on Thursday and keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive.
Both teams are still alive with 1 group match to play
Mile Jedinak's penalty kick gave Australia a 1-1 draw against Denmark on Thursday and new life at the World Cup.
Christian Eriksen scored in the opening minutes for Denmark, which has gone unbeaten in 17 straight international matches. But Jussuf Poulsen's handball after a video review set up Jedinak's opportunity in the 38th minute.
Going into the tournament, No. 36 Australia was the lowest-ranked team in Group C with the others all in the top 12.
With a loss to France in the opener, a defeat Thursday would have made it nearly impossible for the Socceroos to advance to the next stage. Denmark, meanwhile, won its first match against Peru.
