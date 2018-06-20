Skip to Main Content
Uruguay advances to World Cup Round of 16 for 3rd straight tourney
Recap

Luis Suarez scored the winning goal in his 100th international appearance for Uruguay, knocking in a corner kick from Carlos Sanchez in the 23rd minute to give the two-time champions a 1-0 victory over the Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in Russia.

Luis Suarez scores 52nd international goal in 2-time champion's win over Saudi Arabia

The Associated Press
Uruguay's Luis Suarez's first goal stood up as the winner in a 1-0 decision over Saudi Arabia in Group A action at the World Cup in Russia on Wednesday. He now has 52 international goals and is Uruguay's all-time top scorer. (Andrew Medichini/Associated Press)

Luis Suarez put both Uruguay and host Russia into the second round of the World Cup while eliminating Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the same time.

Suarez scored the winning goal in his 100th international appearance for Uruguay, knocking in a corner kick from Carlos Sanchez in the 23rd minute to give the two-time champions a 1-0 victory over the Saudis on Wednesday in Rostov.

​It was the Barcelona striker's 52nd goal for his country in that century of games.

Besides scoring, Suarez led his team with a hard-working performance. He fell back to defend and raced forward on the counterattack.

Uruguay and Russia both have six points from their opening two matches, putting them into the round of 16. They will face each other on Monday in Samara with first place in Group A on the line.

Comments

