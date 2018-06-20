Ronaldo scores record-setting goal in win over Morocco
Portugal star's 85th marker the most ever for a European national team
Cristiano Ronaldo has made European football history by scoring in a 1-0 win for Portugal that also meant Morocco was the first team eliminated from the World Cup in Russia.
Ronaldo's header in the fourth minute was his fourth goal at this year's tournament, and his 85th for his country. That put him ahead of Hungary great Ferenc Puskas and alone in second place worldwide behind Ali Daei's 109 goals for Iran.
The Portugal forward celebrated his goal with a trademark run and soaring leap toward the corner flag at Luzhniki Stadium.
Morocco lost 1-0 for the second straight Group B match and is out of contention for a spot in the next round.
The North Africans had several chances against Portugal, nearly all from set pieces, and three of them came in a five-minute spell early in the second half. Younes Belhanda was twice denied by goalkeeper Rui Patricio's diving saves, and defender Mehdi Benatia scooped a shot over the bar.
In injury time, Benatia lifted another shot too high with an even clearer chance.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.