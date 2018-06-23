Mexico downs South Korea to close in on round of 16

Carlos Vela's penalty and a superbly-taken breakaway goal by Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez gave Mexico a 2-1 World Cup Group F win over South Korea on Saturday which put them on the brink of a place in the last 16.

Mexico, shock winners over Germany in their opening game, went ahead in the 26th minute when Vela sent goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo the wrong way from the spot after Andres Guardado's cross hit the outstretched arm of Jang Hyun-soo at close range.

Javier "Chicharito" Hernández got his 50th international goal on Saturday to become the third Mexican to score in three different World Cups. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)