Recap
Kroos keeps Germany's World Cup hopes alive with late stunner
A dramatic stoppage-time goal from Toni Kroos gave holders Germany a 2-1 win over Sweden on Saturday to keep its hopes alive of qualifying for the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Die Mannschaft defeats Sweden despite going down to 10 men
Kroos curled in a superb strike from an indirect free kick to grab the three points for the four-times world champions who are now level with Sweden in Group F on three points and behind Mexico who have six.
Sweden took the lead in the 32nd minute when Ola Toivonen finished confidently after Germany's Toni Kroos gave the ball away in midfield.
Marco Reus equalised in the 48th minute, meeting a low cross from Timo Werner, and despite having Jerome Boateng sent off in the 82nd minute, Germany found their winner from Kroos.
