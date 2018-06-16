Jose Gimenez scores late to lead Uruguay over Egypt

In a team that boasts one of the World Cup's most potent attacks, two defenders combined to give Uruguay a late 1-0 victory over Egypt on Friday.

Uruguay captain Diego Godin and teammate Jose Gimenez, who anchor the back line at Atletico Madrid as well as the national team's traditionally solid defence, did their job in front of their own goalkeeper and then combined for the winning strike in the 89th minute.

With World Cup time upon us, Rob Pizzo breaks down what you need to know about one of the biggest events in the world. Whether you are a die-hard fan, or one that watches soccer every four years, this video has you covered. 2:29

Godin, who was making his 117th international appearance, sent a free kick from the right into the area. Gimenez jumped and got his head to the ball, directing it into the net and giving Uruguay its first opening-match victory at the World Cup in 48 years.

"Sometimes the ball will go to the back of the net, sometimes it won't," Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez said. "I'm very proud of the team and the attitude they played with throughout the match."

Uruguay now has three points in Group A, but still trails Russia on goal difference after the host nation's 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Salah good to go for next match?

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah was on the bench for his country's first World Cup match since 1990 after injuring his shoulder while playing for Liverpool in last month's Champions League final. Salah was the Premier League's player of the season after scoring a league-leading 32 goals, with 44 in all competitions.

He left the Champions League final in tears on May 26 after he was injured during a collision with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

"He didn't play today because we didn't want to have any risk or danger," Egypt coach Hector Cuper said. "But I think he will be OK for the next match."

Uruguay strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, the pair of players who make up that potent offence, missed their chances at the Yekaterinburg Arena. Suarez failed to beat Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shennawy in two one-on-one situations and Cavani hit the post from a free kick two minutes from the end.

"We've tried to play in a very orderly fashion," Tabarez said. "I don't think some of the players played as well as they can."

Egypt focusing on defence

Egypt, which had zero corner kicks in the match, has yet to win a World Cup game. It managed two draws at the 1990 tournament and lost its only match in 1934.

With its focus on defence, Egypt failed to capitalize on several mistakes from the Uruguay midfield.

"Mo Salah is an important player for us, that is without a doubt," Cuper said. "Perhaps if Mo had been on the pitch today the outcome could have been different, but we'll never know that."