Russia kicks off World Cup with dominating win over Saudi Arabia
Denis Cheryshev scores twice in host nation's opening victory
Vladimir Putin craves sporting glory, and he got another taste of it in the opening match of the World Cup.
Russia ended a 16-year wait for victory in the tournament by routing Saudi Arabia 5-0 Thursday in Group A, with the Russian president watching from the VIP box alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the Saudi crown prince.
- PREVIEW: 8 things to know about the 2018 World Cup
- SCHEDULE: 2018 FIFA World Cup
- SCORES & STATS: 2018 FIFA World Cup
It was the host nation's first World Cup win since 2002, and it raises the hope that Russia can get past the group stage for the first time since the Soviet era.
Yuri Gazinsky initially put Russia ahead with a header from Alexander Golovin's cross when the Saudis failed to clear a corner in the 12th minute. Gazinsky charged forward to meet the ball as Saudi player Taisir Al-Jassam stumbled, leaving a simple finish.
Putin and Infantino smiled and shrugged as they sat next to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Putin then reached over to shake the prince's hand.
Cheryshev scores twice
Substitute Denis Cheryshev soon scored the first of his two goals. He chipped the ball over two Saudi defenders in the 43rd minute and shot over goalkeeper Abdullah Al Muaiouf's right side to make it 2-0. He later chipped the ball in for Russia's fourth goal in stoppage time.
"I have never done anything like this," Cheryshev said. "I already felt very happy when I knew I could come here with my squad, but I never, ever dreamed of something like this."
After Cheryshev's first goal, Artyom Dzyuba made an instant impact off the bench to make it 3-0 in the 71st with a header from Golovin's cross. Golovin added the fifth from a free kick.
Following a lavish opening ceremony featuring British singer Robbie Williams, Putin welcomed visiting fans and promised Russia would be a "hospitable and friendly" host.
Putin demands success
Putin has made no secret about his desire for success in international sports, especially at the Olympics. But high points for Russian athletes have been rare since the country's image was tarnished by doping, with numerous Olympic medals stripped for drug use.
In a World Cup first, the video assistant referee system was available for the match between the tournament's lowest-ranked teams, though it wasn't used for an official review.
The Saudis, who last won a match at the World Cup in 1994, failed to get a single shot on target.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.