Norway knocks out South Korea with narrow win
Norway knocked South Korea out of the Women's World Cup by scoring on two penalties in a 2-1 victory Monday.
Norwegians convert 2 penalty kicks in victory
Norway knocked South Korea out of the Women's World Cup by scoring on two penalties in a 2-1 victory Monday.
Caroline Graham Hansen scored after five minutes and Isabell Herlovsen beat goalkeeper Kim Min-jung from the spot six minutes into the second half.
Yeo Min-ji converted in the 78th minute but couldn't spark a South Korean comeback.
South Korea went 0-3 in France with one goal while allowing eight. Norway advanced to the round of 16 as runners up in Group A, which was won by host nation France.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.