Italy advances with win over China
Italy beat China 2-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the women's World Cup in convincing fashion on Tuesday as their dream return to the tournament after a 20-year absence continued.
Just 2nd time Azurri have made the final 8 at World Cup
Italy beat China 2-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup in convincing fashion on Tuesday as their dream return to the tournament after a 20-year absence continued.
Valentina Giacinti and Aurora Galli netted either side of the interval to set up a meeting with the Netherlands or Japan, who play later on Tuesday.
Italy have made it to the last eight of the women's World Cup only once, in the inaugural edition in 1991 when the group phase directly led to the quarter-finals.
China, the 1999 runners-up, enjoyed a good spell before the break but failed to make it count as Italy keeper Laura Giuliani made some good saves.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.