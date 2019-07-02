U.S. star Megan Rapinoe not in starting lineup for semifinal vs. England
Captain Megan Rapinoe, who scored all four goals for the U.S. women's national team in its previous two matches, was not in the starting lineup for the Women's World Cup semifinal match against England in Lyon, France, on Tuesday.
U.S. Soccer spokesperson says no disciplinary issues involved
Captain Megan Rapinoe, who scored all four goals for the U.S. women's national team in its previous two matches, was not in the starting lineup for the Women's World Cup semifinal match against England in Lyon, France, on Tuesday.
She did not participate in the pregame warm-up and her status for the match was unknown.
A U.S. Soccer spokesperson said coach Jill Ellis would address the situation after the game but no disciplinary issues were involved.
Christen Press replaced Rapinoe at forward.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.