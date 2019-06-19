England beats Japan to clinch top spot in Group D
1st time since 1982 that any England team has won all 3 group stage games
England remained undefeated at the Women's World Cup and clinched the top spot in its group with a 2-0 victory over Japan on Wednesday.
Ellen White scored both goals against Japan and has three so far at the tournament. The Birmingham City forward broke the deadlock in the 14th minute when she chipped the ball past Japan goalkeeper Saki Kumagai.
White's second score came in the 84th minute following a through-ball by Karen Carney.
It was the first time since 1982 that an England team, men or women, won all three group stage games. The Lionesses advanced to the knockout stage to face a third-place team in Valenciennes on Sunday.
Japan's first defeat of the tournament dropped it to second in Group D, with a match against the winner of Group E on Tuesday in Rennes.
