Canada falls to Netherlands to finish 2nd in Group E
Christine Sinclair scores 182nd international goal to move closer to record
The Netherlands overcame Christine Sinclair's 182nd international goal to beat Canada 2-1 on Thursday at Reims and earn a round of 16 matchup against Japan at the Women's World Cup.
Lineth Beerensteyn scored the tiebreaking goal in the 75th minute. The European champions won Group E with a 3-0 record while Canada finished second at 2-1 and will play a second-round match against Sweden or the United States, whichever winds up second in Group F.
Anouk Dekker put the Dutch ahead in the 54th minute and Sinclair tied the score in the 60th with her 10th World Cup goal. She needs just two goals two goals to tie the world record of 184 international goals set by American Abby Wambach.
Stephanie Frappart, who in April became the first woman to referee a men's Ligue 1 match, signalled for a penalty kick in the first minute after the Netherland's Desiree van Lunteren fouled Janine Beckie. But a video review determined the foul was outside the penalty area.
