Stoppage time goal sends Cameroon into knockout stage
Ajara Nchout Njoya's brace propels win over New Zealand
Ajara Nchout Njoya scored the second of her two goals in the fifth minute of stoppage time and Cameroon beat New Zealand 2-1 on Thursday night to advance to the round of 16 in the Women's World Cup.
Nchout Njoya slipped past New Zealand defender Ria Percival to curl the winning goal into the bottom right corner. She had also scored in the 57th minute to give Cameroon a 1-0 lead.
Cameroon's Aurelle Awona made it 1-1 in the 80th minute when she turned the ball into her own goal.
Both teams came in needing a victory to have any chance of finishing as one of the top four third-place teams.
Cameroon has now qualified for the knockout stage in its first two World Cup appearances.
New Zealand has never gotten beyond the group stage in five World Cup appearances.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.