Marta's record-setting goal gives Brazil win over Italy
Both teams advance as 33-year-old sets World Cup mark for goals scored
Marta set a record for men and women with her 17th career World Cup goal in Brazil's 1-0 victory over Italy on Tuesday night at Valenciennes that advanced the Selecao to the knockout rounds for the sixth straight time.
The 33-year-old forward, playing in her fifth World Cup, scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute at Stade du Hainaut, sending a line drive to the left of goalkeeper Laura Giuliani after Debinha was fouled by Elena Linari.
It was the second goal of the tournament for Marta, and both have been on penalty kicks. Her goal against Australia last Thursday tied the record set in the men's World Cup by Miroslav Klose, who scored 16 World Cup goals for Germany from 2002-14. The United States' Abby Wambach and Germany's Birgit Prinz are tied for second among women with 14 each.
Marta is the only player, male or female, to score in five World Cups.
Brazil had needed only a draw to advance.
Italy won Group C on goal difference over Australia and Brazil as all three nations finished with 2-1 records and six points. Le Azzurre will play a third-place team in the round of 16 on Tuesday.
Australia, which finished second, meets Norway on Saturday. Brazil wound up third and will play Germany on Saturday or host France on Sunday.
