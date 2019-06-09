England hangs on to win opener over 20th-ranked Scotland
Ellen White got England off to a winning start at the Women's World Cup, curling in a shot to give the 2015 semifinalists a 2-1 victory against tournament newcomers Scotland.
Ellen White scores winning goal for 2015 semifinalists
Ellen White got England off to a winning start at the Women's World Cup, curling in a shot to give the 2015 semifinalists a 2-1 victory against tournament newcomers Scotland.
In a dominant first half, Nikita Parris netted a penalty in the 14th minute before White struck in the 40th on the French Riviera in Nice.
But there was no repeat of England's 6-0 rout of its neighbour at the European Championship two years ago, with Scotland ensuring it was a nervy end for England coach Phil Neville's side after Claire Emslie pulled one back in the 79th.
But the 20th-ranked Scots couldn't produce an equalizer against No. 3 England in Group D, which also features Japan and Argentina.
Despite FIFA's attempts to talk up ticket sales at the World Cup, the stadium in Nice was only about a third full with the attendance given as 13,188.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.