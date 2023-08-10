Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer·New

As Lauren James awaits decision on possible ban at Women's World Cup, England focuses on Colombia

While Lauren James awaits a decision on whether she will be able to play again at the Women's World Cup, her England teammates are focusing on their upcoming quarterfinal against Colombia.

British star given red card after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie

James Robson · The Associated Press ·
Two female soccer players battle for possession during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria on August 07, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia.
England’s Lauren James, right, challenges Michelle Alozie of Nigeria during the Round of 16 match on Monday in Brisbane, Australia. (Kanaris/Getty Images)

While Lauren James awaits a decision on whether she will be able to play again at the Women's World Cup, her England teammates are focusing on their upcoming quarterfinal against Colombia.

James was sent off against Nigeria in the Round of 16 and will serve an automatic one-match suspension.

That rules her out of the game against Colombia in Sydney on Saturday, but FIFA could extend her ban on the advice of its disciplinary committee.

It has left uncertainty hanging over the England team, but the message from her teammate Beth England is that the Lionesses won't let it be a distraction.

"I can imagine it's a very difficult position to be in," England said. "But whether they did it (made a decision) on the same day or not, it's not going to affect us. We're not defined by one player."

Nigerian soccer female player reacts after getting stepped on by an English player on Aug. 7, 2023.
Alozie, lower, reacts after being stepped on by James. (Patrick Hamilton/AFP/Getty Images)

James one of the stars 

James has been one of the stars of the tournament, scoring three goals and providing three more assists as England advanced as Group D winner.

But she was red-carded for violent conduct after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie.

She has since apologized and must wait to see if she will be able to play should England advance to the semifinals.

"Obviously she's disappointed with what happened on the day," England said. "It was a split second, emotional moment that happened. We've got around her. It is good that she's acknowledged that and put her apology out and now we just wait to see what FIFA do and we just move on from it now."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now