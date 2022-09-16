Atiba Hutchinson most notable absence from Canadian roster for World Cup warmups

Canada will be without talismanic captain Atiba Hutchinson for World Cup warm-ups later this month against Qatar and Uruguay.

A bone bruise has sidelined the 39-year-old Besiktas midfielder, Canada's all-time men's cap leader with 97. Canada coach John Herdman says his medical staff will be flying out to see Hutchinson after the two friendlies to check on his injury comeback with the hope that he will be ready by the end of October.

Toronto FC defender Doneil Henry (lower body) and midfielder David Wotherspoon (knee) of Scotland's St. Johnstone FC are also hurt.

CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman and Blackpool FC forward Theo Corbeanu get their first senior call-ups. Teenage winger Luca Koleosho of RCD Espanyol de Barcelona is the youngest player in the squad at 18. He got his first Canadian senior call-up in June but has yet to see action.

Canada, ranked 43rd in the world, takes on No. 48 Qatar on Sept. 23 in Vienna, and No. 13 Uruguay on Sept. 27 in Bratislava, Slovakia, during the final FIFA international window ahead of the World Cup.

The Canadian men will play one final warm-up, against No. 24 Japan on No. 17 at Dubai's Al Maktoum Stadium, before the World Cup kicks off Nov. 20.

Canada opens Group F play on Nov. 23 against No. 2 Belgium before facing No. 15 Croatia on Nov. 27 and No. 23 Morocco on Dec. 1.

"Being our first trip outside of CONCACAF and first games against non-CONCACAF nations since the journey started back in 2018, we will learn a lot in these moments," Herdman said in a statement. "Both opponents present different types of tests and with the quality of Uruguay we will see and feel first-hand the intensity of that next level opponent."

Borjan most experienced

Red Star Belgrade goalkeeper Milan Borjan is the most experienced international player on the 27-man September squad with 65 caps.

The roster also features Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan and Cyle Larin.

The other goalkeepers are Maxime Crepeau and Dayne St. Clair, two of 11 MLS players on the roster.

The MLS talent includes defender Kamal Miller, fullback Alistair Johnston and midfielders Samuel Piette and Ismael Kone from CF Montreal, fullback Richie Laryea and midfielders Mark-Anthony Kaye and Jonathan Osorio from Toronto FC, and Crepeau and forward Lucas Cavallini from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Forward Liam Millar returns to the lineup after missing the last Canada camp in June with a broken arm.

The Canadian men are 5-3-0 to date this year, with their last outing a 2-1 loss in Honduras in June 13 after World Cup qualification had been secured.

Haven't played South American foe since 2014

Canada lost 3-1 to Uruguay in their lone previous meeting, in February 1986 at Miami's Orange Bowl in a warm-up for the 1986 World Cup. The Canadians last faced a South American foe in October 2014, losing 1-0 to Colombia.

The Canadian men have never faced Qatar, the reigning AFC Asian Cup champions and have not played an Asian opponent since November 2016, when they were beaten 2-0 by South Korea.

Japan won both previous meetings with Canada, 2-1 in Doha in 2013 and 3-0 in Niigata during the 2001 Confederations Cup.

At 8-4-2, Canada finished atop the standings in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, booking its ticket to the soccer showcase for the first time since 1986. Canada's record across three rounds of qualifying was 14-4-2.

Also Friday, Canadian-born Daniel Jebbison was named to England's under-20 squad for games against Chile, Morocco and Australia. The 18-year-old Sheffield United forward is the youngest of three brothers (along with Micah and Jonathan) who came up through the ANB Futbol academy in King City, Ont.. before the family left Milton, Ont., for England to pursue the boys' football dream.

Daniel previously played for England's U-18 and U-19 teams.