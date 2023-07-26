Late own-goal draws Canada even 1-1 with Ireland at half of Women's World Cup game

Canada benefitted from a late own-goal by Ireland to emerge from the first half of their Women's World Cup game tied 1-1 in Perth, Australia.

Canadian midfielder Julia Grosso's shot deflected off Ireland's Megan Connolly and into the Irish net five minutes into stoppage time.

The game did not start well for the Canadians, as Irish captain Katie McCabe scored on a corner kick in the fourth minute for an early 1-0 lead. It was Ireland's first goal ever at the Women's World Cup.

Canada drew Nigeria 0-0 in its opening game of the tournament, while Ireland lost 1-0 to Australia.

