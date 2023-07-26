Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer

Late own-goal draws Canada even 1-1 with Ireland at half of Women's World Cup game

Canada benefitted from a late own-goal by Ireland to emerge from the first half of their Women's World Cup game tied 1-1 in Perth, Australia.

Jessie Fleming returns to Canada's lineup

The Canadian Press ·
A woman soccer player dives for the ball.
The ball gets past Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan for an own-goal to give Canada a 1-1 tie at the half of their Women's World Cup game on Wednesday. (AFP via Getty Images)

Canada benefitted from a late own-goal by Ireland to emerge from the first half of their Women's World Cup game tied 1-1 in Perth, Australia.

Canadian midfielder Julia Grosso's shot deflected off Ireland's Megan Connolly and into the Irish net five minutes into stoppage time.

The game did not start well for the Canadians, as Irish captain Katie McCabe scored on a corner kick in the fourth minute for an early 1-0 lead. It was Ireland's first goal ever at the Women's World Cup.

Canada drew Nigeria 0-0 in its opening game of the tournament, while Ireland lost 1-0 to Australia.

Watch Soccer North live at 10:30 am ET on cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports YouTube Channel for post-match analysis of Canada vs. Ireland with Andi Petrillo and Diana Matheson.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now