Canada's Jessie Fleming expected to play in Wednesday's pivotal match vs. Ireland at Women's World Cup

In need of points to keep its World Cup dream alive, Canada has to put it best foot forward Wednesday against Ireland after the frustration of a tournament-opening scoreless draw with Nigeria.

"We're looking to put on a dominant performance," said Canadian fullback Ashley Lawrence.

With only one point in the bank and No. 10 Australia awaiting in its final Group B game in Melbourne, the seventh-ranked Canadians need to get into high gear. With key players missing and others short on playing time after lengthy injury absences, Canada looked slightly out of sync against No. 40 Nigeria.

That result piled on the pressure for the game against No. 22 Ireland.

"We know we absolutely don't want to leave this pitch (Wednesday) without those three points," said Canada coach Bev Priestman. "It's an unbelievable opportunity for us to take a step forward."

WATCH: Coach Priestman on why Canada needs to be clear-headed vs. Ireland:

Canada coach Bev Priestman on why Canada needs to be clear-headed against Ireland Duration 1:10 Canada set to face Ireland at the Women's World Cup, Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET.

The Irish won't make it easy. Australia needed a penalty to edge a stubborn and well-drilled Ireland side 1-0 in its opening match. And the Irish pressed hard as the clock wound down, using their prowess at set pieces to make for a tense finale.

"They're a team full of heart, spirit and passion," said Priestman. "What I do know that is when we get tested by teams like that, you often see the best of this team."

Watch Soccer North Live Wednesday July 26th at 10:30 am ET on cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports YouTube Channel for post-match analysis of Canada vs. Ireland with Andi Petrillo and Diana Matheson.

Priestman praised Ireland for what she called its "We'll do whatever it takes not to concede" mindset.

That fire was shown by Irish centre back Louise Quinn, who put her body on the line against the Matildas. The Birmingham City defender, who has 105 caps, emerged from the game sporting a black eye and wearing a walking boot.

It's a foot injury "that is not very straightforward," according to Ireland coach Vera Pauw. "We think that she can play. She's going to train and we'll see how far she gets."

There was better news from Canada on Jessie Fleming, the influential Chelsea midfielder who missed the Nigeria game with a calf issue.

"Jessie fully trained (Monday). We've got one more session before (Wednesday) but expect Jessie to be available," said Priestman.

So does Pauw.

"Fleming will play (Wednesday)," she said.

With 115 caps to her credit, the 25-year-old Fleming offers composure and creativity in addition to being a reliable penalty-taker. Canada could have used her against Nigeria whose 'keeper, Paris FC's Chiamaka Nnadozie, made a world-class save early in the second half to stop Christine Sinclair's spot kick.

WATCH | Was letting Christine Sinclair take the penalty vs Nigeria a mistake?

Was letting Christine Sinclair take the penalty vs Nigeria a mistake? | Soccer North Duration 5:36 Host Andi Petrillo is joined by former Canadian keeper Stephanie Labbé to react to Canada vs Nigeria in the Women's World Cup.

The Canadians already feel the absence of the versatile Janine Beckie, a difference-maker in attack who is back home recovering from knee surgery, and veteran defensive midfielder Desiree Scott, who lost her injury race against time.

Another question-mark arose at Canada's training session Tuesday when veteran centre back Kadeisha Buchanan did not take part in the portion open to the media. Buchanan had been slated to appear with Priestman at the earlier media availability but was replaced by Lawrence with Canada Soccer, in announcing the change earlier in the day, providing no explanation why.

Ireland will be just as motivated as Canada. A loss, coupled with Australia avoiding defeat against Nigeria on Thursday, and the Irish are eliminated from advancing in its debut World Cup.

"If you play a game like this against the Olympic champion, you have to stay realistic," said Pauw. "But it's clear that If we want to go through this group then we need a result. That's clear

"If we win, we have it in own hands. If we have a draw, we're dependent on other results even if we win against Nigeria (in final group game)."

WATCH: Ashley Lawrence on lessons learned from draw with Nigeria:

Ashley Lawrence talks lessons learned in draw against Nigeria at Women's World Cup Duration 1:10 The Canadian defender also looks ahead to their second match of the tournament against Ireland.

While Wednesday marks the Canadian women's 29th career game at the tournament and only the second for Ireland, Priestman is looking beyond the numbers.

"We've got to respect Ireland. At the end of the day, you've seen top-10 teams, teams that have won a World Cup, go and only beat them 1-0," she said. "By no means are we going into this game thinking this is going to be an easy game. I've seen their level of passion and spirit.

"But we know exactly what we need to do and I hope our quality and experience can help us do that."

It appears she hoped a visual aid might also assist.

Lawrence confirmed that Priestman showed the team a photo of the Argentina men's team after it captured the World Cup in Qatar, noting that the South American side lost its tournament opener (2-1 to Saudi Arabia) but rebounded to win it all.

Goals have been hard to find for both teams of late. The Canadian women have been held scoreless in three of their five outings this year, outscored 7-3.

Ireland has scored in just one of its last six matches, outscored 9-3 over that period with the lone goals came in a 3-2 win over No. 77 Zambia last month in Dublin. And while the Irish outscored their opposition 26-4 over eight matches in its World Cup qualifying group, 20 of those goals came in two matches against No 126 Georgia.

Key Irish players are goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan (Everton) and midfielders Katie McCabe (Arsenal) and Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), the last three winners of Ireland's Senior International Player of the Year Award.