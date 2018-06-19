Skip to Main Content
Brazil questions VAR procedures after 'clear errors by referee' in Swiss match

Requests game 'video and audio recordings' to ensure transparency

Brazil is asking FIFA to clarify its use of VAR after two key second-half decisions went against them during their Group E match versus Switzerland on Sunday. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

​The Brazilian Football Confederation is questioning FIFA about the procedures used for video review during Brazil's match against Switzerland at the World Cup.

The confederation says it is asking FIFA to clarify if the system was used during two key second-half decisions that went against the five-time world champion in the 1-1 opening draw on Sunday.

The first was a push on defender Miranda that aided Switzerland's equalizer, and the second was a no-call that Brazil felt should have produced a penalty on a play involving forward Gabriel Jesus.

The confederation says on Monday "these two actions constitute ... clear errors by the referee, which thus should form part of the reviewable decisions that are analyzed through VAR."

The confederation says it wants to know whether the plays were reviewed in any way, saying "transparency is of essence."

It also requests "video and audio recordings" that might have been used by the match officials during those plays.

