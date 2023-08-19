Content
Soccer

Sweden beats Australia to win another bronze medal at the Women's World Cup

Sweden won yet another bronze medal at the Women's World Cup, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring in Brisbane on Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over tournament co-host Australia.

Host Matildas captivated Australia but end tourney with back-to-back losses

In the background, two players wearing yellow kit celebrate, while in the foreground, a player wearing teal looks defeated.
Sweden's Kosovare Asllani, right, celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 3rd-place match against Australia at Brisbane Stadium on Saturday. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Swedes proved once again they're tough to beat after a semifinal loss, extending their perfect record in third-place matches to four with the victory in Brisbane.

It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated the host nation during a run to the semifinals for the first time.

The tournament has set attendance records, had packed fan zones around the country, and two of Australia's matches became the most-watched programs on domestic commercial TV in 20 years.

Ultimately, it ended with back-to-back losses.

Rolfo converted from the penalty spot with a low, curling left-foot shot in the 30th minute after Australian defender Clare Hunt was penalized after a VAR review after tripping up Stina Blackstenius.

Asllani's well-timed strike to finish off a long-range Swedish counterattack in the 62nd sealed the win.

European champion England and Spain are meeting in the final in Sydney on Sunday.

