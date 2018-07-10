12 boys rescued from Thai cave unable to attend World Cup final

FIFA says players from the youth soccer team rescued from a cave in Thailand will not be able to attend the World Cup final.

The sport's world governing body says it has been informed by Thai authorities that the 12 boys and their coach "will not be in a position to travel" for health reasons.

FIFA expressed its "great joy" at the rescue and says its "priority remains the health of everyone involved in the operation."

FIFA leaders will meet with Thai soccer officials this weekend in Moscow to explore "a new opportunity" to invite the boys to a major event to celebrate their survival.

Despite FIFA invitation rescued Thai boys will not be going to Russia for World Cup final. Doctors say they need to stay in hospital at least 7 days, though doing well. 1st group out no longer wearing sunglasses to protect eyes after 2 weeks in dark. —@pakhead

Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely! I'd like to send out shirts to them! Is there anyone who can help with an address? <a href="https://twitter.com/England?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@England</a> <a href="https://t.co/pQYwW4SPh7">pic.twitter.com/pQYwW4SPh7</a> —@kylewalker2

On behalf of the United States, congratulations to the Thai Navy SEALs and all on the successful rescue of the 12 boys and their coach from the treacherous cave in Thailand. Such a beautiful moment - all freed, great job! —@realDonaldTrump

The last four of the boys and the team coach were rescued Tuesday from a flooded cave in far northern Thailand after an ordeal that lasted more than two weeks.

FIFA expressed "profound gratitude to all persons involved in the rescue operation," and condolences for the family of the diver who died.