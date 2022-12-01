Canada cuts Morocco lead to 1 during final game of men's World Cup

Canada has cut Morocco's lead to 2-1 in their final group-stage match of the men's World Cup.

A shot in the box from Canada's Sam Adekugbe deflected off Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd and into the back of the net. The marker goes into the boxscore as an own goal for Aguerd.

Hakim Ziyech struck for the African side in the fourth minute after Canadian defender Steven Vitoria misplayed a pass to goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who failed to clear the ball, and instead put it directly on the feet of Ziyech.

Ziyech floated a shot from outside the box over Borjan and safely into the back of the net.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored Morocco's second goal in the 23rd minute with an unimpeded run before depositing the ball past Borjan from the right side of the box.

Canada is already mathematically eliminated from advancing, having lost its first two games. Morocco needs at least a draw to advance.

But there is still something on the line for coach John Herdman's squad: Canada's first-ever win or draw at the men's edition of the tournament.

Alphonso Davies scored the country's historic first goal when he struck just over one minute into Canada's eventual 4-1 loss to Croatia. Canada previously fell 1-0 against Belgium.

Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan reacts after Morocco's first goal during their group stage match at the men's World Cup on Thursday in Doha, Qatar. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Canada now aims to play spoiler against Morocco.

Herdman made four changes to his starting lineup. Sam Adekugbe, Junior Hoilett and Jonathan Osorio all start, along with midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, who gets his first run out at the tournament in Qatar.

YOUR <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANMNT</a> STARTING XI! ⚔️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeCAN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeCAN</a> <a href="https://t.co/KVFRUBTzhX">pic.twitter.com/KVFRUBTzhX</a> —@CanadaSoccerEN

Canada's last men's World Cup appearance came in 1986, but ended with three losses and zero goals. Its next appearance will be less than four years from now when its guaranteed a spot as co-hosts of the 2026 tournament alongside the U.S. and Mexico.

Croatia and Belgium kicked off at the same time Thursday as Group F is set to be decided.