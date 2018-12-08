Canada draws Netherlands, New Zealand, Cameroon at women's World Cup
Canada has been drawn with the Netherlands, New Zealand and Cameroon for the opening group round of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
Canadians top ranked team amongst group
Canada has been drawn with the Netherlands, New Zealand and Cameroon for the opening group round of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
The Canadian women are currently ranked fifth in the world compared to No. 7 for the Dutch, No. 19 for New Zealand and No. 46 Cameroon.
The World Cup runs June 7 to July 7 in nine French cities. Canada will play its Group E games in Montpellier, Grenoble and Reims.
Coaches, players and celebrities converged on Paris for Saturday's draw at La Seine Musicale arts centre.
Canada finished sixth on home soil four years ago, when it lost 2-1 to England in the quarter-final. The U.S. hoisted the trophy for the third time, defeating Japan 5-2 in the final at Vancouver's B.C. Place Stadium.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.