Canada draws Netherlands, New Zealand, Cameroon at women's World Cup

Canada has been drawn with the Netherlands, New Zealand and Cameroon for the opening group round of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

The Canadian women are currently ranked fifth in the world compared to No. 7 for the Dutch, No. 19 for New Zealand and No. 46 Cameroon.

The World Cup runs June 7 to July 7 in nine French cities. Canada will play its Group E games in Montpellier, Grenoble and Reims.

Coaches, players and celebrities converged on Paris for Saturday's draw at La Seine Musicale arts centre.

Canada finished sixth on home soil four years ago, when it lost 2-1 to England in the quarter-final. The U.S. hoisted the trophy for the third time, defeating Japan 5-2 in the final at Vancouver's B.C. Place Stadium.