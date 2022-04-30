Canada's Buchanan, Lyon defeat PSG to reach Women's Champions League final

Lyon edged hosts Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in their second-leg semifinal on Saturday to reach the Women's Champions League final.

In an all-French tie, Lyon advanced 5-3 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-2 last week. The attendance of 43,255 fans set a record for a women's soccer club match in the country.

Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan played the final four minutes to help Lyon see out the victory. Fellow Canadian Ashley Lawrence played the full game for PSG, while teammate Jordyn Huitema was an unused sub.

The all-time top scorer in the competition, Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg, extended her record to 58.

After Hegerberg's opening header, PSG equalized in the second half through striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Lyon captain Wendie Renard sealed the win by heading home a free kick in the 83rd.

Captain Wendie Renard comes in clutch for Lyon 👏🧑‍✈️<br><br>🇫🇷 🎙 👉 <a href="https://t.co/8BrCbQycaR">https://t.co/8BrCbQycaR</a><br>🇬🇧 🎙 👉 <a href="https://t.co/sXW3IHSXpO">https://t.co/sXW3IHSXpO</a> <a href="https://t.co/Bo3sRTnYVQ">pic.twitter.com/Bo3sRTnYVQ</a> —@DAZNFootball

The rivalry has been tense between the two clubs. PSG knocked out Lyon in the 2021 quarterfinals after Lyon beat PSG in the 2020 semifinals

Barcelona advances despite 1st loss this season

Defending champion Barcelona also advanced, but at the expense of its perfect season.

Barcelona lost the second-leg semifinal to Wolfsburg 2-0 in Germany but advanced 5-3 on aggregate.

The Spanish team had won every game in all competitions, including 5-1 over Wolfsburg in the first leg last week. Barcelona's previous defeat was in June 2021.

"It's not easy to keep on winning and winning. Perhaps defeat comes at a good moment because it's not stopped us reaching the final," Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez said. "Today is experience gathering for us. They played higher up the pitch after the break, pressed us, and we lost the ball too often."

JILL ROORD PROVIDES HOPE FOR WOLFSBURG 😱<br><br>They can't... can they? 👀<br><br>🇬🇧 🎙 👉 <a href="https://t.co/UB7dVNLW6g">https://t.co/UB7dVNLW6g</a><br>🇪🇸 🎙 👉 <a href="https://t.co/ow8TBf3t9a">https://t.co/ow8TBf3t9a</a><br>🇩🇪 🎙 👉 <a href="https://t.co/T3lf2DeePu">https://t.co/T3lf2DeePu</a> <a href="https://t.co/WKCvN3XOAI">pic.twitter.com/WKCvN3XOAI</a> —@DAZNFootball

The titleholder will face seven-time champion Lyon in the final on May 21 in Turin, Italy.

Barcelona dominated the first half in Wolfsburg but lacked a finishing touch. Wolfsburg shattered Barcelona's aura of invincibility in the second half. Tabea Wassmuth scored in the 47th minute with a long-range strike, her competition-leading 10th goal, tied with Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas.

Midfielder Jill Roord doubled the lead in the 59th.

Barcelona is seeking to repeat its treble of last season. Barcelona has already clinched the Spanish league and is in the Copa de la Reina semifinals.