Wolfsburg returning to Women's Champions League final after defeating Arsenal

Two-time champion Wolfsburg secured a place in another Women's Champions League final after scoring a late winner in extra time to beat Arsenal 3-2 for a 5-4 victory on aggregate on Monday.

2-time champions face Barcelona on June 3 in Eindhoven, Netherlands

Women's soccer team gathers on pitch to celebrate clinching berth in Women's Champions League final.
Wolfsburg, which won the Women's Champions League in 2013 and '14, will meet Barcelona in this year's final on June 3 in the Netherlands. Team members are pictured reacting to Monday's 3-2 win over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London, England. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Pauline Bremer tapped in a finish in the 119th minute for the German team after a defensive mistake by Arsenal, just when it seemed the match was going to a penalty shootout.

Wolfsburg, which won the competition in 2013 and '14 and was a runner-up in 2016,' 18 and '20, will play Barcelona in the final in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on June 3.

The second leg of the semifinals was played in front of 60,063 spectators at Emirates Stadium, the home of Arsenal's men's team. It was the biggest crowd for a women's domestic game in England.

Arsenal, seeking a first appearance in the final since winning the Champions League in 2007, went ahead through Sweden striker Stina Blackstenius in the 11th minute before goals by former Arsenal player Jill Roord and Alexandra Popp put Wolfsburg ahead on the night and on aggregate.

Jen Beattie's 75th-minute header took the game to extra time.

