Wolfsburg secures women's Champions League final berth on Rolfo's 2nd-half goal
German club to meet Paris Saint-Germain or 4-time defending champs Lyon for title
Fridolina Rolfö scored early in the second half Tuesday to give Wolfsburg a 1-0 over Barcelona and a spot in the women's Champions League final.
The German club will play for the title against either Paris Saint-Germain or four-time defending champion Lyon. The French clubs will meet in the other semifinal on Wednesday.
Wolfsburg won its two European titles in 2013 and 2014.
Barcelona lost last year's final to Lyon and has yet to win the competition.
WATCH | Rolfö's solitary strike puts Wolfsburg in women's Champions League final:
The Spanish club dominated much of the match at Anoeta Stadium but couldn't capitalize on its scoring opportunities.
Rolfö scored the winning goal with a shot from close range in the 58th minute.
The final will be on Sunday in the northern Spanish city of San Sebastian, which is holding the mini-tournament that began with the quarter-finals.
Barcelona's men's team was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in Portugal, losing 8-2 to Bayern Munich.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.