Veteran Canada 'keeper Erin McLeod off to Iceland
The Orlando Pride have loaned Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod to Iceland's Ungmennafelag Stjarnan.
Orlando Pride loan 37-year-old to Ungmennafelag Stjarnan
The loan deal runs through Oct. 20, 2020.
McLeod, 37, signed a one-year deal with the Pride ahead of the 2020 NWSL season with an option for an additional year. She has yet to make an appearance for the Pride, who were forced to withdraw from the recent Challenge Cup due to a spate of positive COVID-19 tests.
McLeod, who has battled injuries in recent years, spent the four previous seasons in Sweden and Germany.
A native of St. Albert, Alta., McLeod has made 118 appearances for Canada.
WATCH | Erin McLeod discusses Pride in a pandemic:
