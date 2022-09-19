Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer

Canadian defender Vanessa Gilles joins French powerhouse Lyon on loan

Canadian international defender Vanessa Gilles has joined French powerhouse Lyon on loan from the NWSL's Angel City FC.

26-year-old was part of the gold-medal team in Tokyo

The Canadian Press ·
Vanessa Gilles of Canada drives the ball during the Women's International Friendly between Mexico and Canada at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on November 30, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Canadian international defender Vanessa Gilles has joined French powerhouse Lyon on loan from the NWSL's Angel City FC.

The loan comes with a Lyon option to buy the 26-year-old from Ottawa.

In coming to Lyon, Gilles joins the club that used to be home to Kadeisha Buchanan, her partner at centre back with Canada. Buchanan moved to England's Chelsea in July after 5 1/2 years at Lyon.

Gilles has won 22 caps for Canada, including 19 starts, and was part of the gold-medal team in Tokyo.

The move marks a return to France for Gilles, who joined Angel City last December in a transfer from FC Girondins de Bordeaux, where she had played since July 2018.

Gilles played collegiate soccer at the University of Cincinnati, joining League1 Ontario team West Ottawa SC before signing in early 2018 with Apollon Ladies FC of the Cypriot First Division.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now