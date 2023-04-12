Whitecaps out of CONCACAF Champions League play following another loss to LAFC
Vancouver sets out with attacking lineup but fails to convert on 14 shots
The visiting Vancouver Whitecaps fell 3-0 to Los Angeles FC in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League matchup on Tuesday night.
Carlos Vela scored two goals, including one on a penalty shot, and Jose Cifuentes completed the rout in the 65th minute.
Vancouver lost the first leg of the affair 3-0 as well.
The Whitecaps set out with an attacking lineup but failed to convert on their 14 shots.
31 minutes in <a href="https://twitter.com/11carlosV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@11carlosV</a> bags a brace. 👑✌️<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/IBMn7TqwG5">pic.twitter.com/IBMn7TqwG5</a>—@LAFC
LAFC will now face the winner of the matchup between Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union and Mexican side Atlas.
Vancouver beat Real Espana 7-3 on aggregate to get to this stage while LAFC beat Costa Rica's LD Alajuelense 4-2 on aggregate, losing the second match 2-1, in the Champions League Round of 16.
