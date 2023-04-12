Whitecaps out of CONCACAF Champions League play following another loss to LAFC

The visiting Vancouver Whitecaps fell 3-0 to Los Angeles FC in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League matchup on Tuesday night.

Carlos Vela scored two goals, including one on a penalty shot, and Jose Cifuentes completed the rout in the 65th minute.

Vancouver lost the first leg of the affair 3-0 as well.

The Whitecaps set out with an attacking lineup but failed to convert on their 14 shots.

LAFC will now face the winner of the matchup between Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union and Mexican side Atlas.

Vancouver beat Real Espana 7-3 on aggregate to get to this stage while LAFC beat Costa Rica's LD Alajuelense 4-2 on aggregate, losing the second match 2-1, in the Champions League Round of 16.