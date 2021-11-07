Skip to Main Content
Soccer·New

U.S. soccer legend Carli Lloyd plays final match as Red Stars eliminate Gotham FC

Mallory Pugh scored the lone goal and the Chicago Red Stars knocked Gotham FC out of the NWSL playoffs with a 1-0 quarter-final victory Sunday.

39-year-old forward announced retirement after winning bronze at Tokyo Olympics

The Associated Press ·
U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd (10) choked back tears after Gotham FC's 1-0 loss to the Red Stars on Sunday, saying that it's finally hitting her that her career is over. (@NWSL/Twitter)

Mallory Pugh scored the lone goal and the Chicago Red Stars knocked Gotham FC out of the NWSL playoffs with a 1-0 quarter-final victory Sunday.

Pugh's goal in the 61st minute went into upper right corner, out of the reach of Gotham goalkeeper and Canadian Olympic champion Kailen Sheridan.

It was Carli Lloyd's final match with Gotham. The 39-year-old forward announced her retirement from soccer shortly after she won the bronze medal with the U.S. national team at the Tokyo Olympics.

"For me, [it's] bittersweet obviously, I would have liked to have kept going," Lloyd said afterward. "But overall just really proud of the group and the future is really, really bright for Gotham FC."

Lloyd choked back tears in the post-game, saying that it's finally hitting her that her career is over.

The Red Stars move on to face the top-seeded Portland Thorns in the semifinals next Sunday. Chicago (11-8-5) finished fourth in the league standings, riding a three-game winning streak into the playoffs.

Gotham (8-5-11), which finished fifth in the standings, hadn't been to the playoffs since 2013.

The teams met three times this season, with Gotham winning once and two scoreless draws.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now