Ottawa Gee-Gees women's soccer team wins 1st-ever FISU University World Cup

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's soccer team are international champions after claiming a FISU University World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Brazil's Paulista University in Jinjiang, China, on Saturday.

Mikayla Morton of Courtice, Ont., notched the game-winner during just the second minute of action with a header to the right corner that was set up by a corner kick from Halifax native Katherine Bearne.

It was the only goal allowed by Paulista University goalkeeper Fernanda Laís Delazere during the inaugural tournament.

🎥👀: Take a look back at Kat Bearne's connection with Mikayla Morton to open the scoring in the <a href="https://twitter.com/FISU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FISU</a> University World Cup Final!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GGnation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GGnation</a>🐎🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/9yYpaXAn0c">pic.twitter.com/9yYpaXAn0c</a> —@GeeGeesWSOC

The Gee-Gees were a tournament wildcard entry in this first iteration of the international university soccer championship, and they previously won the U Sports women's soccer championship in 2018.

First-year Gee-Gees defender Trinity Esprit of Scarborough, Ont., was named the tournament's most valuable player.