Ottawa Gee-Gees women's soccer team wins 1st-ever FISU University World Cup
Mikayla Morton nets game-winner to edge Brazil's Paulista University in inaugural tournament final
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's soccer team are international champions after claiming a FISU University World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Brazil's Paulista University in Jinjiang, China, on Saturday.
Mikayla Morton of Courtice, Ont., notched the game-winner during just the second minute of action with a header to the right corner that was set up by a corner kick from Halifax native Katherine Bearne.
It was the only goal allowed by Paulista University goalkeeper Fernanda Laís Delazere during the inaugural tournament.
🎥👀: Take a look back at Kat Bearne's connection with Mikayla Morton to open the scoring in the <a href="https://twitter.com/FISU?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FISU</a> University World Cup Final!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GGnation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GGnation</a>🐎🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/9yYpaXAn0c">pic.twitter.com/9yYpaXAn0c</a>—@GeeGeesWSOC
First-year Gee-Gees defender Trinity Esprit of Scarborough, Ont., was named the tournament's most valuable player.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.