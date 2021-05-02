United-Liverpool postponed after fans storm Old Trafford in anti-ownership protest

Manchester United supporters stormed into the stadium and onto the pitch ahead of Sunday's game against Liverpool as fans gathered outside Old Trafford to protest against the ownership.

United subsequently said that the match had been postponed.

Long-running anger against the club's owners, the Glazer family, has boiled over after they were part of the failed attempt to take United into a European Super League as well as the club's debt.

Media trying to enter the club's car park were told the ground was in lockdown.

Fans are currently unable to attend games due to the pandemic.

Supporters inside the stadium wore green-and-gold scarves — the colours of the club's 1878 formation — and waved to fans outside. The BBC estimated around 50-60 fans remained inside the stadium.

A United loss on Sunday would have handed cross-town rival Manchester City the Premier League title.

