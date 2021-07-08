England charged over laser pointer penalty-shot incident against Denmark at Euro 2020
UEFA has charged the English Football Association with three offenses from its European Championship semifinal win over Denmark.
Three Lions won match 2-1 in extra-time at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday
The disciplinary cases were opened over the use of a laser pointer by fans, fireworks being set off and for disturbing the Danish national anthem.
