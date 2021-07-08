Skip to Main Content
Soccer

England charged over laser pointer penalty-shot incident against Denmark at Euro 2020

UEFA has charged the English Football Association with three offenses from its European Championship semifinal win over Denmark.

Three Lions won match 2-1 in extra-time at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday

The Associated Press ·
A packed Wembley Stadium as English and Danish players line up for the national anthems prior to their July 7 semifinal in London, England. UEFA says English fans used fireworks and laser pointers during Denmark's national anthem. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The disciplinary cases were opened over the use of a laser pointer by fans, fireworks being set off and for disturbing the Danish national anthem.

