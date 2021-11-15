Watch U Sports women's soccer national championship

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 U Sports women's soccer national championship from Sydney, N.S.

The Cape Breton Capers look to capture their first national title since 2007 as they host the top women's soccer teams from across the country to decide who will hoist the Gladys Bean Memorial Trophy.

Live coverage kicks off on Thursday at 9:24 a.m. ET with the opening quarter-final match between the Queen's Gaels and MacEwan Griffins at CBU Field. A full schedule of the quarter-finals is listed below.

UBC will try to become the first program to repeat as national women's soccer champions since 2013, while the Western Mustangs, Acadia Axewomen, Trinity Western Spartans and Laval Rouge et Or round out the rest of the competition.

Live coverage of the semifinals begins on Saturday at 9:54 a.m. ET, and the tournament will wrap up on Sunday with the bronze medal game at 10:54 a.m. ET and gold medal at 1:54 p.m. ET.

Nov. 18 quarter-finals schedule: