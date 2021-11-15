Watch U Sports men's soccer national championship

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 U Sports men's soccer national championship from Ottawa.

Carleton looks to become the first program to capture a national men's soccer title on home field since 2015 as the top eight men's teams from across the country battle for the Sam Davidson Memorial Trophy at the Ravens Perch.

Live coverage kicks off on Thursday at 10:54 a.m. ET with the opening quarter-final match between the Saint Mary's Huskies and the OUA champion Guelph Gryphons. A full schedule of the quarter-finals is listed below.

Coverage of the semifinals begins on Saturday at 12:54 p.m. ET, and the tournament will wrap up on Sunday with the bronze medal game at 9:54 a.m. ET and gold medal game at 12:54 p.m. ET.

Nov. 18 quarter-finals schedule: