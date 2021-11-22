Montreal Carabins top Carleton Ravens in thriller to win U Sports men's soccer title

In thrilling fashion, the Montreal Carabins dashed the Carleton Ravens' hopes of a first national title with a 3-2 victory that ended in penalty kicks at the U Sports men's championship final on Sunday in Ottawa.

The Carabins won 5-4 in the shootout.

Montreal almost won it in extra time, until the Ravens showed up to give themselves one last shot at winning.

Carleton's Daniel Assaf scored within the two minutes added on following the 120-minute mark of the match, kicking the ball in after a header that was short from a fellow Raven.

The Ravens also had their moment of victory being seconds away, until Montreal's Quentin Paumier scored on a free kick from 29 yards out in the 90th minute, pushing the match to extra time.

The victory gives the Carabins their second national title in five years.

On the women's side, the MacEwan Griffins emerged victorious with a 3-2 victory of their own that went to penalty kicks, over the Trinity Western Spartans.

Going into the half up 2-1, the Griffins conceded a goal to the Spartans in the 62nd minute leaving the game all tied up.

From that point forth, neither side was able to score until the match went to penalty kicks, where the Griffins outscored the Spartans 3-2 to secure the victory.

MacEwan's Kaylin Hermanutz won player of the game for her side, while Kathryn Harvey was awarded player of the game for the Spartans.

