Toronto FC signs Woodbridge native Jordan Perruzza to new long-term contract

Toronto FC has signed forward Jordan Perruzza to a new contract that runs through 2024 with an option for 2025.

The native of Woodbridge, Ont., who turned 21 on Sunday, made seven appearances with one goal in all competitions during the 2021 season. He made his first-team debut on April 14, 2021, when he came off the bench against Mexico's Club Leon in Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League play, and his MLS debut against CF Montreal on April 17.

Perruzza, who made US$67,847 last season with TFC, spent time on loan with San Antonio FC of the USL Championship in 2020 and '21.

"Jordan is a talented young striker who gained valuable experience with San Antonio FC and Toronto FC II last year," Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. "We hope he is ready to make a big step in 2022."

WATCH | Perruzza scores crucial first goal with Toronto FC:

Perruzza's 1st MLS goal leads TFC to draw in Atlanta Duration 2:20 Canadian Jordan Perruzza scored the lone goal for his hometown team in their 1-1 draw with Atlanta. 2:20

Perruzza spent two seasons with Toronto FC II, where he made 28 appearances with 17 goals and two assists. He led TFC 2 with 15 goals in 2019 to rank second in USL League One.

Perruzza, a former Canadian under-20 player, played locally for clubs in Woodbridge and Vaughan before joining the TFC academy in December 2012.

He moved to Italy in 2014 to be part of Empoli's youth setup, earning an invitation to try out after a positive scouting report. He returned to Canada four years later, signing with Toronto FC II in December 2018.

In August 2020, he became the 24th player in club history to sign for the first team from the TFC academy.