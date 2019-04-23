Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore sidelined 2-3 weeks with hamstring injury
Forward apologizes for outburst against team president Bill Manning
Toronto forward Jozy Altidore will be sidelined for two-to-three weeks with a hamstring injury.
"The person we've been working with the past 3 1/2, four years is not allowed in the building," Altidore said then. "You give everything on the field, you give everything for the city, you give everything for your teammates and because of a little whatever, misunderstanding with a guy, players got to pay the price. I just think that's ridiculous."
"Jozy didn't know that Giuseppe was going to be back," said Manning, who put the Altidore outburst down to emotions running high in the wake of his early exit.
'We're close, we're family'
Altidore tweeted an apology to Manning and the club.
Manning downplayed the controversy with Altidore, who leads Toronto with five goals this season.
"We're close, we're family," Manning said. "He's so important to the club. And his relationship and mine may actually become stronger through all this."
Manning compared the disagreement to his son throwing a tantrum in a supermarket or a public place.
"You're a little embarrassed. You get him kind of alone and you scold him a bit. But you still love him," Manning said. "This morning when I met with Jozy I was frustrated that he came out as he did, but I love the guy. And once he had the information in terms on what I was working on with Giuseppe, he felt at ease."
