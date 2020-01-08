Canadian men's soccer team beats Barbados in international friendly

The Canadian men's national team scored three first-half goals on their way to defeating Barbados 4-1 on Tuesday in an international friendly.

Tosaint Ricketts opened the scoring for Canada in the seventh minute, and Tesho Akindele doubled the lead in the 34th.

Armando Lashley got one back on a penalty in the 36th for Barbados only for Jonathan Osorio to score late in the half. Theo Bair added one more goal for Canada in the 77th

The Canadians, ranked 73rd, were playing the first of three friendly matches in Irvine, Calif., at the Orange County Great Park.

They will face No. 162 Barbados again on Friday before playing No. 39 Iceland Jan. 15.

The Canadians are chasing valuable FIFA ranking points in a bid to crack the top six in CONCACAF and make the Hex round of World Cup qualifying, the most direct route to Qatar 2022 out of the region that covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Canada is chasing No. 69 El Salvador, which currently stands sixth in CONCACAF.