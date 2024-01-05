Buchanan to become 1st men's Canadian international to play in Italian Serie A after transfer to Inter Milan

Tajon Buchanan is set to become the first Canadian to play in Serie A after his transfer from Brugge to Italian leader Inter Milan was announced Friday.

"I'm really proud to be the first Canadian in the Italian league," Buchanan said. "It's a big achievement."

The transfer fee for the 24-year-old was seven million euros ($10.26 million CAD) but could rise to 10 million euros ($14.65 million) with bonuses, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Having signed a contract through 2027-28, the Brampton, Ont., native will earn about 1.5 million euros ($2.2 million) per season.

Jonathan De Guzman, born in Scarborough, Ont., previously featured in Italian league for Napoli in 2014, but represented the Netherlands internationally.

With Juan Cuadrado injured and Denzel Dumfries's contract still not renewed, Buchanan gives coach Simone Inzaghi a new option on the right wing. He has played at both right back and in midfield as a winger.

"I'm a versatile player. I can play in a number of [positions] but my aim is just to learn as much as possible, make myself available for the team and adapt to a new style of play," Buchanan told Inter's website.

Buchanan played on Canada's team at the last World Cup and is part of a strong generation of young players from his country alongside Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David.

"I'm a really direct player and I like to go one-on-one with the defender and operate in the half spaces around the opposition penalty area, creating numerical superiority," Buchanan said. "I can definitely improve in the defensive phase."