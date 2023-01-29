Canadian Stephen Eustaquio scores to help FC Porto win Portuguese League Cup
Leamington, Ont., native pots winning goal in 2-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon
Canadian international Stephen Eustaquio scored from distance to help FC Porto hoist the Portuguese League Cup with a 2-0 win over Sporting Lisbon on Saturday in Leiria, Portugal.
Taking a layoff from a teammate outside the Sporting penalty box, Eustaquio hammered a right-footed shot that a diving Adan, Sporting's Spanish goalkeeper, got his hands to but could not stop.
⚽10' 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊! É de STEPHEN EUSTAQUIO<br><br>🔵⚪ Sporting CP 0-1 FC Porto<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SCPFCP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SCPFCP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ta%C3%A7adaLiga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TaçadaLiga</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EASportsFifa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EASportsFifa</a> <a href="https://t.co/EG83kq8DiT">pic.twitter.com/EG83kq8DiT</a>—@FCPorto
Sporting were reduced to 10 men with 18 minutes remaining when Paulinho was shown a second yellow card for catching a chasing Porto player in the face with his arm.
A header by an unmarked Ivan Marcano in front of goal in the 86th minute sealed the win for Porto.
The 26-year-old Eustaquio, a midfielder from Leamington, Ont., has won 28 caps for Canada and played in two of Canada's World Cup games in Qatar before being sidelined by injury.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?