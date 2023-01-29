Canadian Stephen Eustaquio scores to help FC Porto win Portuguese League Cup

Canadian international Stephen Eustaquio scored from distance to help FC Porto hoist the Portuguese League Cup with a 2-0 win over Sporting Lisbon on Saturday in Leiria, Portugal.

Taking a layoff from a teammate outside the Sporting penalty box, Eustaquio hammered a right-footed shot that a diving Adan, Sporting's Spanish goalkeeper, got his hands to but could not stop.

⚽10' 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊! É de STEPHEN EUSTAQUIO<br><br>🔵⚪ Sporting CP 0-1 FC Porto<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SCPFCP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SCPFCP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ta%C3%A7adaLiga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TaçadaLiga</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EASportsFifa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EASportsFifa</a> <a href="https://t.co/EG83kq8DiT">pic.twitter.com/EG83kq8DiT</a> —@FCPorto

Sporting were reduced to 10 men with 18 minutes remaining when Paulinho was shown a second yellow card for catching a chasing Porto player in the face with his arm.

A header by an unmarked Ivan Marcano in front of goal in the 86th minute sealed the win for Porto.

The 26-year-old Eustaquio, a midfielder from Leamington, Ont., has won 28 caps for Canada and played in two of Canada's World Cup games in Qatar before being sidelined by injury.