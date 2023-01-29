Content
Canadian Stephen Eustaquio scores to help FC Porto win Portuguese League Cup

Canadian international Stephen Eustaquio scored from distance to help FC Porto hoist the Portuguese League Cup with a 2-0 win over Sporting Lisbon on Saturday in Leiria, Portugal.

Leamington, Ont., native pots winning goal in 2-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon

The Canadian Press ·
A male soccer player clenches his fist in celebration.
FC Porto's Stephen Eustáquio celebrates his goal during a 2-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon Saturday in Leiria, Portugal. (Pedro Nunes/REUTERS)

Taking a layoff from a teammate outside the Sporting penalty box, Eustaquio hammered a right-footed shot that a diving Adan, Sporting's Spanish goalkeeper, got his hands to but could not stop.

Sporting were reduced to 10 men with 18 minutes remaining when Paulinho was shown a second yellow card for catching a chasing Porto player in the face with his arm.

A header by an unmarked Ivan Marcano in front of goal in the 86th minute sealed the win for Porto.

The 26-year-old Eustaquio, a midfielder from Leamington, Ont., has won 28 caps for Canada and played in two of Canada's World Cup games in Qatar before being sidelined by injury.

